MEN'S LEADERS

770—Travis Rashley, Castle Keglers

733—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

727—Shawnte Stills, Castle Keglers

705—Todd Veto, Castle Keglers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

678—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

611—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

LEAGUES

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Craig Theisen 587, Glenn Thomas 581-221, Natalie Curley 503, Connie Pederson 501, Debbie Hauer 191.

Castle Keglers — Shawnte Stills 279.

The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 536-203, Barbara Thomas 507, Shirley Bedford 487, Linda Hagen 477.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 563, Sandy Jansa 498.

Castle Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Sandy Redman 519, Sandra Jansa 510, Patti Ontko 508, Emma Wood 502, Carol Richter 204.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 258.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments