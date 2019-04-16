MEN'S LEADERS
770—Travis Rashley, Castle Keglers
733—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
727—Shawnte Stills, Castle Keglers
705—Todd Veto, Castle Keglers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
678—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
611—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
LEAGUES
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Craig Theisen 587, Glenn Thomas 581-221, Natalie Curley 503, Connie Pederson 501, Debbie Hauer 191.
Castle Keglers — Shawnte Stills 279.
The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 536-203, Barbara Thomas 507, Shirley Bedford 487, Linda Hagen 477.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 563, Sandy Jansa 498.
Castle Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Sandy Redman 519, Sandra Jansa 510, Patti Ontko 508, Emma Wood 502, Carol Richter 204.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 258.
