MEN'S LEADERS
712 — John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
709 — Timothy Harms, The Lanes D.D. Couples
706 — Jeffrey Lunde, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
Castle Saturday Movers — Shane McNally 683
LEAGUES
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 469, Jim Ogura 450, Jeff Wunderle 180, Jenny Nemeth 471, Christine Higginbotham 414-189.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 694, Jeffrey Fernholz 667-279, Lauri Lunde 558, Ann Hearn 540, Leanna Fiorita 227.
Castle Kings & Queens — Brett Mattice 622, Steve Snyder 606, Randy Tilot 232, Tanya Kisner 576-215, Melissa Jansen 568.
Castle Saturday Movers — Tom Meendering 652-243, Shane McNally 246.
The Lanes D.D. Couples — Alfredo Jackson 618, Freddy Maldonado 603, Timothy Harms 254, Amanda Langel 494-171, Lisa Cervantes 469, Kristi Reed 171, Kathleen Nielsen 171.
