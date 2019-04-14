MEN'S LEADERS

712 — John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

709 — Timothy Harms, The Lanes D.D. Couples

706 — Jeffrey Lunde, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

Castle Saturday Movers — Shane McNally 683

LEAGUES

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 469, Jim Ogura 450, Jeff Wunderle 180, Jenny Nemeth 471, Christine Higginbotham 414-189.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 694, Jeffrey Fernholz 667-279, Lauri Lunde 558, Ann Hearn 540, Leanna Fiorita 227.

Castle Kings & Queens — Brett Mattice 622, Steve Snyder 606, Randy Tilot 232, Tanya Kisner 576-215, Melissa Jansen 568.

Castle Saturday Movers — Tom Meendering 652-243, Shane McNally 246.

The Lanes D.D. Couples — Alfredo Jackson 618, Freddy Maldonado 603, Timothy Harms 254, Amanda Langel 494-171, Lisa Cervantes 469, Kristi Reed 171, Kathleen Nielsen 171.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments