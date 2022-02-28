Boundaries between imagination and reality explored in Racine Art Museum exhibition

RACINE — "Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between" will be on exhibit through Aug. 27 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. This contemporary art exhibit will feature works made from a variety of materials that address the ambiguous connection between reality and imagination.

On a certain level, being imaginative means producing things in the mind that exist independent of reality, including scenarios that are invented or fantastic. While there may still be connections to day-to-day reality, the scenes, sensations, or ideas within the imagination are fictional. However, philosophically, it could be argued that what happens in the mind is just a different kind of reality. This vagueness about defining what truly is — or is not — real leaves potential for artists to investigate, create and actualize their own narratives.

The exhibit addresses these ambiguities, or spaces between, by sharing a wide range of works including sculpture, painting, prints and art jewelry. There are invented characters, versions of legendary tales, musings about death, and scenes that simultaneously seem real and unreal. With narratives operating in a space between fiction, fantasy and reality, the contemporary artists whose works are included represent a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.

To narrow the scope of an exhibition that addresses ambiguity and the imagination, the works featured in "Blurry Boundaries" mostly — although not exclusively — reflect visualized narratives. Each artist, depending on their individual style and materials used, offers elements of a story — some depicting characters or scenes while others might rely on associations or metaphor. These elements are filtered through the artist, and therefore, allow for various interpretations or shifting meaning.

While primarily drawn from RAM’s collection, the exhibition also spotlights loaned work from Wisconsin-based Yeonhee Cheong and Illinois-based Paul Andrew Wandless. Cheong’s textiles address the almost incomprehensibility of tragedy while Wandless’ ceramic vessels and prints are filled with invented characters and scenarios.

Additionally, the loan of "Lost at Sea" by Edouard Duval-Carrié represents a newly formed partnership between RAM and Art Bridges, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the nation. Duval-Carrié’s large-scale two-dimensional work addresses the propaganda of paradise, responding to the way historical imagery sometimes diminished cultural identity.

RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for senior citizens 62 and older and students.

