Bounce-back or bounce-backward? | GOP likely to 'start from scratch' Evers' budget proposal

“This to me looks like it’s nothing more than a liberal Democrat from Madison’s wish list to his donors and to his potential voters as he seeks re-election,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

Evers has not said if he plans to run for a second term.

Vos said a decision has not been made on how the Legislature will proceed, but he suspects state Republicans will draft their own budget, as was done two years ago.

“Unfortunately, I assume we will probably have to start from scratch,” Vos said, adding that he did agree with Evers’ proposal to expand broadband access in the state. Evers is calling for $200 million, or five times the combined spending of the last four budgets on the measure.

Vos later called the budget a “bounce backward” rather than a “bounce back,” as Evers deemed it.

There are pieces of Evers’ proposal that some Republicans complimented, but statements from GOP elected officials focused on the big-ticket “poison pills” they said were included in the governor’s budget.

“I believe there are places we can find common ground; the shoreline program for example, but there is a lot of work ahead of us,” state Sen. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, said.