Bounce-back or bounce-backward? | GOP likely to 'start from scratch' Evers' budget proposal

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget includes a mix of new proposals focused on COVID-19 recovery efforts, along with a renewed push for liberal wish-list items that some Republicans have already deemed nonstarters.
Evers’ $91 billion budget — unveiled Tuesday due to the pandemic in a prerecorded online speech rather than in the traditional Capitol address to the Legislature — includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue along with about $600 million in tax cuts, a major boost in University of Wisconsin funding and extension of the tuition freeze, and 2% annual raises for state employees. Also, unlike his first budget, it repeals many of the public employee collective bargaining restrictions in the 2011 Act 10 law.
Evers’ proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels, similar to the increase Evers proposed in his first budget. A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.
The budget is now in the hands of Republicans in the state Legislature, who stripped many of the Democratic governor’s proposals out of his last state budget. Democratic lawmakers almost unanimously rejected the GOP-authored 2019-21 budget, but Evers ultimately signed it on time with more than 70 line-item vetoes.
GOP response
State Republicans watched Evers’ budget announcement from the Assembly chamber and largely blasted the governor’s proposal.
“This to me looks like it’s nothing more than a liberal Democrat from Madison’s wish list to his donors and to his potential voters as he seeks re-election,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Evers has not said if he plans to run for a second term.
Vos said a decision has not been made on how the Legislature will proceed, but he suspects state Republicans will draft their own budget, as was done two years ago.
“Unfortunately, I assume we will probably have to start from scratch,” Vos said, adding that he did agree with Evers’ proposal to expand broadband access in the state. Evers is calling for $200 million, or five times the combined spending of the last four budgets on the measure.
Vos later called the budget a “bounce backward” rather than a “bounce back,” as Evers deemed it.
There are pieces of Evers’ proposal that some Republicans complimented, but statements from GOP elected officials focused on the big-ticket “poison pills” they said were included in the governor’s budget.
“I believe there are places we can find common ground; the shoreline program for example, but there is a lot of work ahead of us,” state Sen. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, said.
Wisconsin ended the 2020 fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund — using a standard method of accounting called generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP — for the first time in at least 30 years. Evers’ latest budget proposal would erase that, causing the general fund balance to plunge from more than $921 million in the black at the start of the biennium to more than $938 million in the red by June 30, 2023.
Wisconsin’s budget must be balanced by law, but the state uses a different method to keep track of funds that doesn’t account for future spending commitments. Past governors have used budgeting gimmicks to push spending into future budgets, creating the GAAP budget deficit.
Citing that plan, Kerkman said that Evers’ budget was “rife with costly, partisan fever-dreams.”
“Tonight I sort of feel like Bill Murray in ‘Groundhog Day,’” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said. “I don’t think the governor has learned his lesson at all.”
The nonpartisan nonprofit League of Wisconsin Municipalities had good things to say about the budget, asking the Legislature to increase state aid to municipalities (which have declined considerably since 2003), allow small increases in sales taxes, undo some Scott Walker era laws that limit localities taxation abilities and also allow “local election clerks to canvass absentee votes on the day prior to the election.”
Democrats, like Rep. Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha, had virtually entirely positive responses to the budget address. “This budget looks to the future,” Ohnstad stated. “Nothing is more fundamental to the future success of our state than the education of our next generation. Evers’ budget supports our children and our families by ensuring the state pays its full share for their education.”
Republican former governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson also voiced support for the budget, saying that Evers’ proposals “will allow us to tackle some of Wisconsin’s most pressing challenges: expanding online education to meet market demands, tackling prison recidivism to save taxpayer money, leveraging our freshwater resources for economic and environmental gain, expanding opportunity for our neediest students.”
Raising the minimum wage & taxes on wealthy
The proposal would spend $200 million on aid for small businesses through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — a huge increase in funds for the state’s public-private jobs agency created under former Gov. Scott Walker and which Evers had campaigned on eliminating. Evers also proposed $100 million in one-time funding to a venture capital program to support entrepreneurs and startups.
Evers’ budget also comes with a renewed push for measures he proposed two years ago that Republicans largely ignored, including: raising the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10.15 by 2024, with later inflation-based adjustments; accepting federal Medicaid expansion dollars; scaling back a manufacturing tax credit; and repealing the state’s “right-to-work” law.
Evers’ budget proposal would increase taxes on capital gains for individuals who earn $400,000 or more in a year and $533,000 or more a year for married joint filers.
The budget also would create state tax-preferred savings accounts that first-time homebuyers could subtract from their adjusted gross income — up to $5,000 in contributions for single filers and $10,000 for married joint filers. The proposal is estimated to reduce tax revenue by $4.1 million in fiscal year 2022-23.
Another measure would cut taxes for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities by increasing the homestead credit’s maximum income threshold to $30,000 in tax year 2021 and indexing it to inflation beginning in 2023.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.