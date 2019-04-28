It's beginning to look a lot like 2016 in Formula One.
Just much friendlier.
When Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday in Baku, it was the fourth Mercedes one-two in as many races, the best start to a season by a two-car team in Formula One history. Ferrari can barely keep up.
It's been three years since the title was last decided between Mercedes teammates. Back then, Nico Rosberg bested Hamilton in a titanic ontrack clash which became a bitter personal feud.
This time round, Hamilton and Bottas are full of praise — so far — for each other's driving.
"Today he was very fair in giving me space and after that he was faultless, so he truly deserved the win," Hamilton said of the man who leads him in the standings by one point. "It's going to take some really great performances from both of us to outperform each other and that's how it should be."
When they qualified on the front row, Hamilton said he and Bottas talked over "like gentlemen" how best to fight for the lead without risking a collision or handing Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel an overtaking opportunity. If anything, Hamilton added, he was "too friendly" to Bottas at turn one — a far cry from the collisions and recriminations of 2016.
Bottas is in the form of his life, with two of his five career wins coming this season.
"It obviously means a lot. It's incredible as a team the kind of level we are performing at now," Bottas said. "It's only my fifth win so of course it feels great."
College football
Washburn University's joy over one of its own going to the pros quickly shifted to grief this weekend after a shooting in Topeka, Kan., killed a current Washburn football player and wounded the former member of the team who was drafted by the New York Giants just hours earlier.
Police in Topeka, Kansas, where the university is located, said officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Cornerback Corey Ballentine was wounded, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Ballentine, also 23, grew up in Topeka and was picked by the Giants on Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Tennis
Dominic Thiem capped an impressive week to win the Barcelona Open, securing his second title of the year.
The fifth-ranked Austrian beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 Sunday, a day after he was dominant against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals to become the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.
Thiem, who didn't lose a set all week in Barcelona, had beaten Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final last month.
Thiem is the first Austrian winner in Barcelona since Thomas Muster, who won in 1995 and 1996.
• Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January.
Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.
"I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job," Kvitova said.
The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.
