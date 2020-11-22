Both of his PGA victories have come at the same venue

Robert Streb now has two PGA Tour victories, both at Sea Island, both times winning in a playoff.
Those are the only similarities.
Six years after he had to rally from a five-shot deficit, Streb failed to protect a three-shot lead Sunday at St. Simons Island, Ga., and felt the RSM Classic slipping away until piecing together three big shots to beat Kevin Kisner, none bigger than his final full swing.
His ball nestled in Bermuda rough on the second playoff hole on No. 18 at the Seaside course, Streb had to rely on a good guess and a soft bounce. He got both. His pitching wedge from a flier lie 158 yards away was perfect in flight, landed softly and came within an inch of going in.
That left him a tap-in birdie to cap off a wild final hour that changes everything for Streb — a check worth nearly as much as he made the last two years, a return to the Masters and a PGA Tour exemption through August 2023.
- Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald at Bellair, Fla.
The KPMG Women’s PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour to break a tie for third on the South Korean victory list with Jiyai Shin, behind only Inbee Park (20) and Se Ri Pak (25).
Basketball
The Los Angeles Clippers made their big move to get a big man.
A day after frontcourt staples Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green departed in free agency, the Clippers reached an agreement with Serge Ibaka on a two-year contract worth $19 million, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed. It represents a notable splash for a team whose prospects at signing a highly regarded big had appeared to grow slimmer by the hour Saturday.
The 31-year-old Ibaka brings 144 games of postseason experience that includes the 2019 championship he won with Toronto playing alongside Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
Ibaka is coming off a season in which he shot an effective field-goal percentage of 56.4%, the second-highest mark of his career, while averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. He also made 38% of his three-point attempts.
- Guard Kelly Oubre is joining the Golden State Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s latest injury, with Oubre acquired Sunday in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection — via Denver — to Oklahoma City in the swap.
Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Oubre is coming off a season in which he averaged career bests of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over 56 games — 55 starts — for the Phoenix Suns. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.27 steals in 34.5 minutes. Oubre ended up with the Thunder on Monday night in the trade that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix.
- Justin Holiday will continue playing for the Indiana Pacers next season after agreeing to a new deal Sunday.
Terms of the deal were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season.
- Rajon Rondo reached an agreement to join the Atlanta Hawks. Rondo averaged 8.0 points and 6.5 assists with the Lakers, living up to his nickname of “Playoff Rondo” with multiple clutch performances during the 2020 NBA championship run.
- A league source confirmed Saturday night that free agent Tristan Thompson, a longtime member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was headed to the Boston Celtics on a two-year, $19 million contract.
