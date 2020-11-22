Both of his PGA victories have come at the same venue

Robert Streb now has two PGA Tour victories, both at Sea Island, both times winning in a playoff.

Those are the only similarities.

Six years after he had to rally from a five-shot deficit, Streb failed to protect a three-shot lead Sunday at St. Simons Island, Ga., and felt the RSM Classic slipping away until piecing together three big shots to beat Kevin Kisner, none bigger than his final full swing.

His ball nestled in Bermuda rough on the second playoff hole on No. 18 at the Seaside course, Streb had to rely on a good guess and a soft bounce. He got both. His pitching wedge from a flier lie 158 yards away was perfect in flight, landed softly and came within an inch of going in.

That left him a tap-in birdie to cap off a wild final hour that changes everything for Streb — a check worth nearly as much as he made the last two years, a return to the Masters and a PGA Tour exemption through August 2023.

Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald at Bellair, Fla.