Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.

The case has deepened suspicions the substance is a doping product of choice for athletes from Kenya.

The AIU said 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021, with only two cases in athletics from the entire rest of the world in the same period.

In a second triamcinolone case revealed on Friday, Kenyan marathon runner Betty Wilson Lempus was also suspended while under investigation for doping and tampering.

Kipyokei is also under investigation for “obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.”

The AIU did not elaborate about the suspected tampering which could be related to a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) document athletes need to have before using a medication that is otherwise prohibited.

The 28-year-old Kipyokei faces being banned for at least four years and stripped of her Boston win and $150,000 prize money.

“Kipyokei’s result in the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes,” race organizer the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement. “The BAA will adjust race rankings and will provide prize award adjustments to top finishers of the 2021 event, pending the sanctioning.”

Kipyokei won the Boston women’s race in 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds which was 24 seconds ahead of her Kenyan compatriot Edna Kiplagat

Kiplagat, a two-time world champion in the marathon who turns 43 next month, is set to get her second Boston title. She also won in 2017.

A high-profile case of an athlete having a valid TUE for triamcinolone involved British cyclist Bradley Wiggins who was permitted to take it in 2012 before winning the Tour de France.

Hockey

Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”

Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Turin Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

After finishing last in its group at the world championships in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.

Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.

Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, beneficiary of one of last weekend’s two hotly debated roughing the passer calls in the NFL, apparently got a little rough himself on the controversial play.

At least in the NFL’s eyes.

Brady reportedly has been fined $11,139 for kicking Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on the pivotal third-down play in which Jarrett was whistled for roughing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the fine on Friday.

Brady, still on his back after being sacked, appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett with his right leg as the 288-pound veteran peeled himself off the 45-year-old quarterback. The penalty negated a third-and-5 stop for Atlanta with 2:56 remaining, affording the Bucs a fresh set of downs that allowed them to run out the clock in a 21-15 triumph.

When asked about the kick at the end of the play, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday he didn’t see it and therefore couldn’t comment on it. Brady didn’t address it during his appearance before reporters on Thursday.