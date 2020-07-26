Borderline Packers players walk into a stiff headwind

GREEN BAY — Five years ago, Ted Thompson commissioned a study. The then-Green Bay Packers general manager was well aware of how extensively he’d used undrafted rookie free agency to fill the final spots of his 53-man rosters over the years, but he wanted to see how his Packers compared to the NFL’s other 31 teams.
“We like it. We appreciate the value it’s been for the Green Bay Packers over the last several years,” Thompson said at the time. “We had some studies done up and analytics stuff in terms of the number of plays that rookie free agents have been a part of. With the Green Bay Packers – it is something like double anybody else.
“I didn’t know that, but somebody brought that to me.”
Thompson’s interpretation of the statistics was a little bit off. That study found that from 2005 through 2014, Thompson’s first 10 years as GM, the Packers’ UDFAs played 77,079 snaps, or 42.5 percent more than the team with the second-most undrafted rookie snaps (54,105). But the point was the same: The Packers were true believers in the idea that hidden gems could be found if you looked hard enough – and gave those players the chance to prove themselves up to the NFL task during training camp and the preseason.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has brought not only to real-life situations but also the sports landscape, it’s going to be harder for those longshots to make the Packers’ roster – and any other NFL team’s roster – in 2020.
According to reports from ESPN and other news outlets, with all 32 teams having had to reconfigure their facilities to account for various COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, training camp rosters will be limited to 80 players instead of the normal 90-man rosters.
In addition, NFL owners and the NFL Players Association have agreed to not play any preseason games this summer, giving up those exhibition games in hopes of increasing the likelihood of the season starting on schedule on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans face the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.
So not only will 10 players have their NFL dreams dashed before camp even begins, but the longshots who do still remain on rosters will not have any preseason games in which to showcase their abilities under the lights – be it for their current team or for one of the league’s other teams should they get cut.
Understandably, these are unprecedented times requiring unprecedented steps to be taken by the NFL in hopes of its season not only starting but continuing through Super Bowl LV. But the 320 players who won’t go to camp if 80-man rosters are indeed put in place are clearly the collateral damage from a personnel standpoint.
The Packers signed 14 undrafted rookies following the 2020 NFL Draft in April, and their odds of making the team had already been worsened by the coronavirus sending the entire offseason program into the virtual realm and wiping out all on-field activities.
Still, the Packers have had more than their fair share of players overcome the odds over the past two decades and make the team after humble beginnings.
Longtime cornerback Tramon Williams went from a late-season practice-squad transaction into 2006 to shooting up the defensive back depth chart in 2007, starting camp as about the eighth or ninth cornerback and not only earning a roster spot, but becoming the team’s third cornerback behind Charles Woodson and Al Harris during the 2007 Packers’ run to the NFC Championship Game. Williams later grew into a top-5 cover corner in the NFL.
Backup center Lucas Patrick, meanwhile, started out as a tryout player in 2016, landed a spot on the practice squad and eventually developed into a reliable backup who signed a two-year contract extension last winter after filling in for an injured Corey Linsley for two games last year.
And while Thompson, who carved out a 10-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers even though he went undrafted out of SMU in 1975 — back when the draft had 17 rounds, not today’s 7 — might have had a soft spot for players who came up the hard way, undrafted free agents take up plenty of roster spots today under his successor, Brian Gutekunst.
Including the 14 undrafted free agents who signed this spring, 37 players on the roster as of Tuesday afternoon had started their NFL careers as undrafted free agents, including Patrick, fellow offensive linemen Lane Taylor and Alex Light, wide receiver Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd, cornerback Chandon Sullivan, tight end Robert Tonyan, safety Raven Greene and backup quarterback Tim Boyle.
Patrick recalled the 2016 training camp in which he matched up with fellow rookie Kenny Clark – the team’s first-round draft pick and a player who has since evolved into one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen. Patrick, who spent much of that camp wearing a club cast after breaking his right hand, repeatedly bested Clark and all other combatants in one-on-one pass rush/pass protection drills, making an impression on the personnel staff, coaches and teammates.
“Lucas, when he started out, he was honestly happy to be here because he was a tryout guy,” Linsley remembered. “To see him progress – and I knew he could be that. You can watch a guy and tell if he has the foundation or he doesn’t. Watching him, it was obvious he had it. It’s an awesome story.”
One that there may be fewer of this year.
Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.
“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input,” the team said in a statement. “To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.”
Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.
The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.
Red Wolves and Red Tails are among the betting favorites for the new name.
“I think it’s critically important because you don’t want to do (a name change) again,” Carnegie Mellon associate professor of marketing and strategy Tim Derdenger said recently. “You don’t want to mess this up, so they really need to take it seriously.”
