Boo at the Zoo is Oct. 24

RACINE — The annual Boo at the Zoo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
On this Halloween-themed day children can visit trick-or-treat knock-knock doors (following CDC Guidelines), get a spooky cookie decorating kit to go, get a Halloween craft kit to go, get a Pumpkin decorating kit to go, find and meet special creepy and crawly animal ambassadors, and more haunted surprises.
Food and drinks will be sold. Masks (costume masks do not qualify) will be required when not eating or drinking.
Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: Adults, $10; seniors 62 and older, $9; children ages 15 and younger, $8; military (with ID), $5. There is no charge for zoo members and children ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
