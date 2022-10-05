Boo at the Zoo for kids Oct. 29

RACINE — Calling all little ghosts and goblins.
The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host its annual Boo at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Activities during this Halloween-themed day features trick-or-treat "knock-knock" doors, spooky cookie decorating, a Halloween craft, pumpkin decorating while supplies last, bounces houses, and finding and meeting creepy, crawly animal ambassadors
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Boo at the Zoo is included with zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older, $9 for ages 3-15 and $5 for military with ID. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.