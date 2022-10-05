 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boo at the Zoo for kids Oct. 29

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Calling all little ghosts and goblins.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host its annual Boo at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Activities during this Halloween-themed day features trick-or-treat "knock-knock" doors, spooky cookie decorating, a Halloween craft, pumpkin decorating while supplies last, bounces houses, and finding and meeting creepy, crawly animal ambassadors

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Boo at the Zoo is included with zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older, $9 for ages 3-15 and $5 for military with ID. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

