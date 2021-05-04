Bonny's puppies
Bonny’s puppies got the thumbs up and are available for adoption. Eight boys, various colors, about 6 lbs. We don’t... View on PetFinder
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.