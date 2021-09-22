BONK! virtual event has U.S. performers

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event featuring performers from around the United States as a part of the 100 Thousand Poets for Change movement from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Curated and hosted by Alex Reilly, the show will feature poets, writers and musicians both locally and from across the country sharing pieces about social justice and change.
A link to the Zoom event, Facebook feed and more information about this event can be found at bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com/events.
This month’s event will be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability.
