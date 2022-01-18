BONK! to host virtual show Jan. 22

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event via Zoom featuring spoken word artists Lennée Reid and Sandra Marchetti and musician MG Bailey. It takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Reid is a Creole author, multimedia artist, performance poet, activist, healer and community organizer from Olympia, Wash. They have toured across America including many PSI Poetry Slams. She was Olympias 2018 Poetry Grand Slam Champion and the ﬁrst WOWPS representative in 2015. Reid is published in "Inanna’s Ascent" and "Single Mothers Speak On Patriarchy," and her chapbooks “Universal State of Mind'' and “Qi Woo Mojo Juju.”

Marchetti is the author of "Conﬂuence," a full-length collection of poetry. She is also the author of four chapbooks of poetry and lyric essays. Her poetry appears widely in Poet Lore, Blackbird, Ecotone, Southwest Review, Subtropics and elsewhere. Marchetti’s essays can be found at The Rumpus, Fansided, Mid-American Review, Barrelhouse, Pleiades and other venues. She earned a master of fine arts in creative writing-poetry from George Mason University and now serves as the coordinator of tutoring services at the College of DuPage in the Chicagoland area. Marchetti currently serves as the poetry editor at River Styx Magazine.

MG Bailey is a solo performer based out of Homewood, Ill. For 11 years, he has performed all around the Chicago land area as well as the surrounding states. To date, he has six original studio albums. Music ranges from rock and blues to reggae and punk. Bringing lots of energy and laughs to his show MG creates a bridge between the stage and his audience for a unique and entertaining experience.

The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. For more information and the Zoom link, go to https://bonkseries.org.

