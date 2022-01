BONK! to host virtual show Jan. 22

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event via Zoom featuring spoken word artists Lennée Reid and Sandra Marchetti and musician MG Bailey. It takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Reid is a Creole author, multimedia artist, performance poet, activist, healer and community organizer from Olympia, Wash. They have toured across America including many PSI Poetry Slams. She was Olympia's 2018 Poetry Grand Slam champion and the first WOWPS representative in 2015. Reid is published in "Inanna’s Ascent" and "Single Mothers Speak On Patriarchy," and her chapbooks “Universal State of Mind'' and “Qi Woo Mojo Juju.”

Marchetti is the author of "Confluence," a full-length collection of poetry. She is also the author of four chapbooks of poetry and lyric essays. Marchetti currently serves as the poetry editor at River Styx Magazine.

MG Bailey is a solo performer from Homewood, Ill. To date, he has six original studio albums. Music ranges from rock and blues to reggae and punk. He brings lots of energy and laughs to his show.

The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. For more information and the Zoom link, go to https://bonkseries.org.

