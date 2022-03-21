Bonk to host virtual event with spoken word artists

RACINE — Bonk will host a virtual event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, with spoken word artists Kim Vodicka, Gina Tron and Al Russell. The event will be held on Zoom and streamed live on the Bonk Facebook page.

Vodicka is the author of four full-length poetry collections, as well as several experimental chapbooks, including a poetic comic book.

Tron is the author of seven books, two forthcoming. Her ﬁrst book of poetry, "Star 67," contains a poem that has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her second and forthcoming memoir, “Suspect,” braids essays and reﬂections about her time being accused of wanting to shoot up her high school prom. It won the 2020 Tarpaulin Sky Book Award.

Russell is the author of two books and is a poetry editor for Outlooks Springs literary magazine.

For the Zoom link, go to https://bonkseries.org.

