BONK! to host Mary Finley and Marcie Eanes Memorial Black History Month read-in

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series is hosting a virtual Black History Month read-in in memory of Mary Finley and Marcie Eane at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. This event will be held virtually via Zoom webinar and streamed to Facebook Live.

A Black History Month read-in is an event where community members of all different backgrounds join together to celebrate the vibrant legacy of Black contributions to world literature. Fifteen community members will be given 5 minutes each to read a piece (or an excerpt of a piece) of writing written by someone from the black diaspora.

The late Mary Finley and the late Marcie Eanes were two prominent black women residents of Racine who were inspirations both in the Racine community as well as the literary community nationally — Finley as an ambassador and literary agent and Eanes as a writer and supporter of the arts.

For more information, go to https://bonkseries.org.

