BONK! series is virtual Nov. 21

RACINE — The BONK! Poetry and Music Series takes place virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Featured performers will be Milwaukee-based poet Su Cho, New Jersey-based poet Cortney Lamar Charleston and Kenosha-based musician Brent Mitchell.
Created to expose the public to both local and nationally recognized artistic talents, the BONK! series has showcased poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers and all sorts of talent in between.
Cho serves as editor-in-chief of Cream City Review. Her poems are forthcoming and/or found in various poetry publications.
Charleston is the author of "Telepathologies," selected by D.A. Powell for the 2016 Saturnalia Books Poetry Prize, and the forthcoming Doppelgangbanger. Winner of a Pushcart Prize, his poems have appeared in various poetry publications. Charleston serves as a poetry editor at The Rumpus and on the editorial board at Alice James Books.
Mitchell is a songwriter/guitarist, sculptor and painter. A few years ago he was named Poet Laureate of Kenosha, and soon after published his first book of poetry, "Cowboys, Mermaids, and the Lord of Death." As a songwriter, Mitchell has written songs for publishing houses and has recorded a number of CDs.
The free event will be livestreamed via the BONK! Facebook page. To join as an audience member, go to facebook.com/BONK-51655071250.
