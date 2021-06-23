 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BONK! performance has spoken word artists
0 Comments

BONK! performance has spoken word artists

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — The next BONK! performance will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Performers include spoken word artists Sparkle Motion, Gwendalynn Roebke and Alea McHatten.

The free event will be hosted on Zoom and streamed to Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. A link can be found at https://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News