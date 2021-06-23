BONK! performance has spoken word artists

RACINE — The next BONK! performance will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Performers include spoken word artists Sparkle Motion, Gwendalynn Roebke and Alea McHatten.
The free event will be hosted on Zoom and streamed to Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. A link can be found at https://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com/events.
