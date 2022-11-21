BONK! hosts virtual spoken word event

RACINE — The BONK! Arts and Culture Series will be hosting a virtual event via Zoom featuring spoken word artists Said Shaiye, Shana Wilson and Mikey Cody Apollo. It will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, via a Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page.

Shaiye is an autistic Somali writer and photographer. His debut book, "Are You Borg Now?," was named a 2022 Minnesota Book Award finalist in creative nonﬁction and memoir. He has contributed essays to anthologies and has published poetry and prose.

Wilson, who poetically goes by the name Blue Lotus, is a writer, photographer and video editor. Blue Lotus is inspired by nature, genuine connections and people learning about, expressing and living in their truths.

Apollo, is a Black queer writer, ﬁlmmaker, educator and feminist killjoy from Milwaukee. Most of her work explores themes such as race, gender, sex and religion. Apollo is the author of the self-published collection of poetry titled "Black Girls, Silence, and Other Things Made of Gold," which has been used in classrooms, workshops and book clubs across the United States.