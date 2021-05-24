Bonk features poetry, music May 29

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event featuring poetry and music from national artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, on the BONK! Facebook Live page.
Curated and hosted by Esteban Colon, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Billy Tuggle and Donna Vorreyer, and musician and spoken word artist Primo Cruz.
Tuggle, a performance poet, is a Chicago native and author of "The Way Of The B-Boy." He is 2015 National Poetry Slam Haiku champion and in 2020 was nominated Best of the Net for the poem, "Katana Black."
Vorreyer is the author of "To Everything There Is," "Every Love Story is an Apocalypse Story" and "A House of Many Windows," as well as eight chapbooks. Her work has appeared in the Baltimore Review and other journals, and she serves as an associate editor for Rhino Poetry.
Cruz is a Chicago native of Puerto Rican background who performed in Chicago’s Latin music scene. He was a vocalist with a 20-piece big band Orquesta Sabor Latino for many years as well as a Latin fusion group called NuBambu. Apart from his musical endeavors, Cruz has also performed his prose in various spoken word venues in Chicago and New York.
A link to the Facebook feed and more information about the event can be found at https://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com/events.
