BONK! event is outdoors June 4 with community open mic

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The June BONK! event will feature musician Sandee Jean and a community open mic from to 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St.

Performance slots are ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-serve. Guests are encouraged to bring a snack or dessert to pass for the snack potluck. BONK! merchandise will be sold with all proceeds of sticker sales going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Masks will be required in certain areas.

Jean is a singer/songwriter from southeastern Wisconsin with inﬂuences including Fiona Apple, Tori Amos, Nina Simone, and Lauryn Hill. Go to facebook.com/sandeejeanmusic.

