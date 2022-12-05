BONK! event has spoken word artists

RACINE — The BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring spoken word artists C. Kubasta, Nicholas M. Ravnikar and Vayl L. Larkin.

C. Kubasta writes poetry, ﬁction and occasional reviews. Her poetry books explore the stories of girls and women growing up in small towns. Kubasta teaches writing, literature and cultural studies at Marian University; is active with the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets; and serves as assistant poetry editor at Brain Mill Press.

Ravnikar, a MFA graduate of Naropa University, edited and published Bathroom Reading Materials small press from 2006-2010. He currently publishes and edits Paper Knives.

Larkin writes poetry, short ﬁction, theater and sometimes impassioned essays. Her work often explores scientiﬁc ideas and metaphors, as well as her experience as part of historically marginalized communities. Social justice, for both people and the planet, is a prominent theme. Her work has been published in journals and several anthologies. Her ﬁrst play, a one-act titled "Words of the Prophets," premieres in April in Chelsea, Manhattan.