BONK! celebrates Hispanic History Month

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will host a virtual event featuring spoken word artists Emilio Maldonado, Janice V. Rodriguez and Esteban Colon. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, via a Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page.

Maldonado is a poet and performer born and raised in Chicago. As a world traveler with familial roots in Mexico, he writes for the world, the everyman, with poems also layered in the collisions of culture, and the music and the late night streets of anywhere alone.

Rodriguez is a Chicago based entrepreneur, comedian and storyteller. When she’s on stage, her goal is to bring a fresh perspective to topics related to her Latina culture, Indiana upbringing, and her professional and personal lives.

Colon is the Poet Laureate emeritus of Kenosha (2018-2019). He has been writing and performing poetry most of his life.