Bong to hold First Day Hike

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will host a First Day Hike from 1 to 3 p.m Satuday, Jan. 1.

The public is invited to bring in the new year with a guided hike led by the Bong Naturalist Association and the park naturalist. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center. Dogs are allowed with a maximum 8-foot leash.

After time on the trail, participants can enjoy a warming fire and hot cocoa/hot cider ($1) at Shelter 1. Information about the park for 2022 will be available. For more information, go to facebook.com/bongnaturalistassociation.

