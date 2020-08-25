 Skip to main content
Bong friends host virtual camping experience
Bong friends host virtual camping experience

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BRIGHTON — Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, announces the third in a series of virtual camping experiences. It will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Wisconsin state parks are open but people might be missing out on all the naturalist programs. Or maybe you are looking for a new kind of camping adventure. People are invited to post their camping or outdoor photos ahead of time and get a chance to see them during the program.

Participants will be able to ask a naturalist questions, learn to make fish, get some fire building tips, peek into the lives of Wisconsin animals, sing campfire songs, discover Wisconsin State Park secrets and craft a journal.

To watch the first two virtual campouts, for more information or to join on Aug. 29, go to wigocamping.org.

