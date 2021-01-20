 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bong announces winter storywalk
0 comments

Bong announces winter storywalk

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
StoryWalk post at Bong

Laminated pages from the children's book “I am a Leaf” by Jean Marzollo are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail in the newly-installed StoryWalk at Bong State Recreation Area. A new winter StoryWalk has been announced.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, invites the public to explore the newly-installed winter StoryWalk.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries and was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. It has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Laminated pages from the children's book, “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here? by Lindsay Barrett George, are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. A person hikes the trail in search for the next page in the story. Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help people explore nature and learn more about leaves. People are invited to bring their phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted.

The book is aimed primarily to a 3- to -8-year-old audience but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center. Bong is currently snow-covered and has some grade to it. The trail passes the new Nature Explore Classroom, but that area is still closed to the public.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Future seasonal books and activities are planned.

There is no cost to hike but a Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. For more information, call 262-878-5601.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News