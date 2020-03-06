Bond yields sink, stocks fall as investors demand safety

"At this point no one can really explain why the markets behave the way they do, and what may be next," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "The only thing we can say is this high volatility is bad."

It was only two weeks ago that the S&P 500 set a record high, on Feb. 19. It's lost roughly 12% since then.

Some investors at the time warned the market was too expensive. They said corporate profits would need to jump in 2020 to justify record prices. Wall Street was indeed forecasting a solid rise for this year, but the virus has put that under threat.

The bond market sounded the alarm on the effects of the virus long before the stock market, and yields fell further Friday.

The Fed surprised the market earlier this week by cutting interest rates half a percentage point. Investors expect other central banks around the world to follow suit in hopes of supporting markets.

At the same time, doubts are high about how much effect lower rates can have. Cheaper loans may encourage people and business to make big purchases, but they can't get workers back into factories if they're out on quarantine.