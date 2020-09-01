Bollinger stops, smells the roses

One of Bollinger’s most memorable performances — and the one that sticks out most as he reflects on his UW career — was his first start in the 1999 season. The Badgers, coming off back-to-back losses, toppled No. 12 Ohio State 42-17 on the road after falling behind 17-0 in the first half.

“Sometimes it’s good to just be young and dumb,” Bollinger said with a laugh. “There’s no question there was quite a bit of nerves going into that game. I don’t think I fully understood the size of it at the time, but I was aware enough to know that this was a hell of an opportunity and going to be a defining moment for me.”

That win was the start of a seven-game win streak that earned UW a spot in the Rose Bowl.

The New York Jets selected Bollinger in the sixth round of the 2002 draft. He appeared in one game as a rookie, but started nine in his second year when starter Chad Pennington and Jay Fielder sustained injuries in the same week.

Bollinger spent two years with the Vikings in a backup role, before his final NFL season as a backup in Dallas. Bollinger signed with the UFL’s Florida Tuskers in 2009 and led the team to an undefeated regular season and a championship game appearance. He was the league’s MVP that season.