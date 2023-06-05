RACINE — The annual Bohemian Festival presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. John Nepomuk Church will be held Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, on the St. John grounds, 1903 Green St.

Friday will feature a fish fry for $12 and Saturday is a traditional pork dinner for $13.

The festival will also feature live music, games for all ages, a silent auction, raffles, and bake and white elephant sales.