RACINE — The annual Bohemian Festival presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. John Nepomuk Church will be held Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, on the St. John grounds, 1903 Green St.
Friday will feature a fish fry for $12 and Saturday is a traditional pork dinner for $13.
The festival will also feature live music, games for all ages, a silent auction, raffles, and bake and white elephant sales.
The live music lineup: Friday, Fall Hazard, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Mean Jake, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday, All the Kings Men, noon-3 p.m.