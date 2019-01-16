With plenty of time left on the shot clock and his team nursing a slight lead late, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon probably could've been more patient.
His coach is glad he wasn't.
Bohannon stepped back with 36 seconds left and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night to clinch the No. 23 Hawkeyes' 89-82 win over Penn State on Wednesday night at State College, Pa.
"It's a good shot because he took it," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I would've been surprised if he didn't shoot it."
Bohannon finished with 19 points and Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.
Meanwhile, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was surprised his team didn't defend like it has recently when its last five opponents have failed to eclipse 71 points.
"It's unfortunate that our defense wasn't as good as it's been all season long," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "The stats look fantastic but we couldn't get the stops when we needed to."
Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half and by as many as eight with 11:05 left.
Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.
After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon's 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.
"We maintained our composure, got the lead back and got the stops we needed," McCaffery said.
ILLINOIS 95, MINNESOTA 68: Ayo Dosunmu produced 23 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 20 points and Illinois used one of its best first halves this season to defeat Minnesota at Champaign, Ill., and end a five-game skid.
The Illini (5-12, 1-5 Big Ten) piled up 51 points in the opening 20 minutes — their second-best output thus far — on the back of hot shooting and a strong glass presence.
The Golden Gophers (13-4, 3-3) hadn't permitted more than 44 points in a first period when they arrived at State Farm Center. They led for just 28 seconds versus Illinois.
The Illini's second-leading scorer as a freshman, Dosunmu potted 15 points before halftime.
Fellow freshman Bezhanishvili tallied 14 points and five boards prior to reaching the locker room. Both marks exceeded his full-game averages. Backing the college newcomers were Trent Frazier with 15 points and Andres Feliz with 10 points as Illinois shot 56.1 percent from the field.
Minnesota, which lost for the second time in its last three bouts, received 17 points from Daniel Oturu and 11 points from Jordan Murphy.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 80, VIRGINIA TECH 51: Jessica Shepard had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Notre Dame took command with a 24-1 run in the second quarter to beat Virginia Tech at Blacksburg, Va.
Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points for the Fighting Irish (17-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Irish trailed 24-18 before Marina Mabrey sparked the run with her third 3-pointer of the first half. The burst took just six minutes and ended with Notre Dame ahead 42-25.
Virginia Tech (13-4, 0-4) responded by scoring nine straight points to bring the crowd back into it, but it was 44-34 at the half. Notre Dame pulled away thereafter, winning its 10th in a row and dropping the Hokies to 1-47 in program history against teams in the top five.
Taylor Emery had 15 points and Trinity Baptiste had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Virginia Tech
No. 2 UCONN 75, TULANE 33: Megan Walker scored a career-high 34 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 to power UConn to a victory over Tulane at New Orleans.
The Huskies (15-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) pounded Tulane (13-4, 3-1) with its size and strength, holding the Green Wave to 18.3 percent shooting and forcing 22 turnovers.
UConn dominated from the opening tip, holding to Tulane to four points in the first quarter on 15 percent shooting (2 of 13) and coasting to the victory. Tulane had won six consecutive games but could not overcome UConn's relentless ball pressure.
Tulane had no one in double figures. Kaila Anderson led the Green Wave with seven points.
NO. 2 BAYLOR 94, KANSAS 68: Chloe Jackson scored a season-high 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals to lead Baylor to a victory over Kansas at Lawrence, Kan.
Kalani Brown added 15 points, DiDi Richards 14 and Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith had 13 apiece for the Bears (14-1, 4-0 Big 12). With Texas losing at Kansas State, Baylor took over sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
Baylor was 13 of 16 from the field in the first quarter, racing to a 29-15 lead, and was 9 of 13 in the second to make it 53-36 at the half. With Jackson, Richards and Smith combining to go 15 for 15 from the field for 32 points, the Bears set a record for the most points at the half of a conference game. Richards scored 10 of the first 15 points on five backdoor layups.
Kansas kept it relatively close through three quarters by going 13 of 22 from 3-point range but the Jayhawks (11-4, 1-3) cooled off to go 1 of 6 in the fourth quarter. The last 3 was a school-record 14th, which doubled their season average.
