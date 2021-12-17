Bobby T Jackson Sr., 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A single mom, Cristal Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side. Find out how to order from her small business, SancheeZe Cakes, by reading this story.
Unusually strong winds have caused power outages forcing three Racine Unified schools to close today, RUSD is reporting.
According to the Racine Police Department, an investigation revealed there was allegedly "no plan or intention of targeting students or staff."
A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
Racine's Jennifer Schmidt is joining 50 other state representatives at the event, which begins with the preliminary competition Dec. 12-13 and wraps up with the final competition Dec. 16.
Ascension Health reports that it is among the many victims of a massive ransomware attack that may have at least partially compromised its ability to pay employees across the country, including at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools
There has been a lot of talk on Racine’s north side about Lakeview Park of late, and not all of it has been accurate. Here’s a recap.
Some local organizations and community members are calling for Mount Pleasant Village Board Member Ram Bhatia's removal after he alleged that Wisconsin schools are "indoctrinating" students and promoting racial division.
The Village of Caledonia is working to figure out what to do in 2023, when the village no longer receives federal grant funding covering part of salaries for six firefighters hired last year.
