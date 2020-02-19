Bobby Ray King Sr., 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
RACINE — A Racine man who was paralyzed after a Caledonia crash in 2015 was awarded a $38.1 million verdict by 12 Racine County jurors Wednesd…
MILWAUKEE — Global lip balm manufacturer Carma Laboratories, Inc. partnered with its hometown design school, Milwaukee Institute of Art and De…
Racine man sentenced to five years in prison after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and recorded it with his cell phone.
Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.
Hyundai says they will file an appeal and calls the $38.1 million verdict 'outrageous.'
Elizabeth Rae Olszewski was a “rising star.” By the time she was 32, not even eight years into her career as an attorney, she had already secured several multimillion dollar settlements for clients.
More than 6,000 applications were accepted in the first seven hours the wait list opened in more than a year.