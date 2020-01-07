Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 500 block of 14th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, child enticement, second-degree assault of a child under 16, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 500 block of 14th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, child enticement, second-degree assault of a child under 16, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.