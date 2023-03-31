Bobby A. Martz, 2800 block of North Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Bobby A. Martz
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million.
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two police officers from Racine County are pleading not guilty in an alleged drunken snowmobiling incident in northern Wisconsin.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
Racine police report two men wounded in a shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.