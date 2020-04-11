Bob Raissman: ESPN can push around Dana White and UFC, but what about Roger Goodell and the NFL?

It's one thing for ESPN suits to push around and dictate to UFC, quite another for the World Wide Leader, or any of the NFL's television partners, to deliver an edict to Roger Goodell & Co. There are many elements to consider here.

The NFL's network partners (CBS, Fox, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network) have a vested interest in seeing the NFL start on time. The networks are paying the league billions of dollars in rights fees to air the games.

In order to make up that nut, the networks charge top dollar to companies who advertise their products during the games. No games, no advertising revenue.

Are the TV networks going to have the stomach to push back on the NFL when they too have so much money at stake? Financially speaking, the NFL has much to gain by starting the season on time, rather than having to drastically alter its schedule. There could also be a clause in the TV contracts where the NFL doesn't receive full payment if either the schedule is changed or a complete 16-game regular-season slate is not delivered.

If the medical experts are not in agreement whether it is safe to play, even if the games take place in empty stadiums, there is little doubt the politicians won't be in agreement either; especially if MLB, the NBA, and NHL have not yet open for business by September.