Bob Brookover: Beware, baseball. If you botch negotiations, fans won't return for 2020 season

"Just call it Fan Upheaval Day," Baltimore outfielder Andy Van Slyke told the Washington Post.

Commissioner Rob Manfred promised before the start of the draft Wednesday that there is going to be a season in 2020, but the failed negotiations between the owners and players have essentially already created a work stoppage beyond the one caused by COVID-19.

The initial plan was to get the games going again around the Fourth of July, but that's not going to happen, and Manfred made it clear that the delay is about money rather than health protocol. He said that the sides are pretty much in agreement about the health parameters it will take to return.

The owners and players should know that nobody is scoring their financial feud at home. As usual, the labor negotiations are being viewed as a fight between billionaires and millionaires and the average Joe and Joelle feel nothing but contempt for the participants.

It's a feeling that also exists among some who work inside the game.

"Greed is an ugly thing," one National League executive said recently via text. "This game is losing fans of all ages."