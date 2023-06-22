KENOSHA — The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., is hosting “Boats & Doughs” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The event features pizzas from Cut Stone (that’s the “doughs”), along with chicken wings from Mr. Wings.

The food will be served outside on the Yacht Club’s Island Deck — along with beverages. Or, as the organizers put it: Visitors are invited to “sip a refreshing beverage within toe dipping distance of the beautiful Kenosha Harbor.” (That’s the “boats” part of the event.)

The veteran local band Spirit Shakers will be performing live from 2 to 5 p.m., with no cover charge.

The Yacht Club is working to repair interior damage from a fire.

“We put the whole thing together to bring some business to KYC while they recover from the fire,” said Cut Stone owner Riki Tagliapietra.

His food truck — a converted fire truck — is a mainstay at area festivals and other events.

Cut Stone also has a storefront location on 5925 Sixth Ave. “A” Downtown, serving most Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The menu includes 10-inch pizzas with a variety of toppings, appetizers, salads and desserts.