ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford each had three points, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.
Tyler Bozak converted a pass from Oskar Sundqvist for his second goal of the season to put St. Louis up 4-2.
Jake Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots before exiting with 1:01 remaining in the third period after Sanford collided with him, shoving him into his own net. Chad Johnson entered in relief and stopped all five shots he faced.
Allen improved to 3-2-3 this season.
Corey Crawford allowed six goals on 36 shots and fell to 3-2-0.
