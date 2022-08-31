 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomin' Bands has music by 12 bands

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — Live music by 12 bands will be featured when Boomin' Bands is held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, on the Kenosha Moose Lodge grounds, 3003 30th Ave. The lineup:

  • Friday — Meeker, 5-6 p.m.; 3 Wheel Drive, 6-7 p.m.; Route 66, 7-8 p.m.; 3 Floors Up, 8-9 p.m.; Joey Bilotti & The Change Machine, 9-10 p.m.
  • Saturday — Black Water Duo, 3-4 p.m.; Good Vibez, 4-5 p.m.; Personality Crisis, 5-6 p.m.; NouVeau Band, 6-7 p.m.; Masquerade, 7-8 p.m.; Mean Jean, 8-9 p.m.; Trip, 9-10 p.m.

Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee. Food and beverages will be available.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha and Kenosha Crossroads, proceeds benefit the Extreme Room Makeover Project, which provides home renovations to meet the medical and physical needs of Kenosha children with disabilities.

