RACINE — The annual Bloody Mary Fest for ages 21 and older takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Attendees will have the chance to sample bloody marys with beer chasers from participating competitors: Dave’s Seriously Good Bloody Marys, Evelyn's Club Main, Joey's Yardarm, Kayla's, Pub on Wisconsin, Olde MKE Pub and The Salty Dog.

There will be a crowd favorite vote along with a panel of judges to reveal the winners at the end of the fest. A meal of two empanadas with pico and hot sauce served over Spanish rice by Labor Only Catering is included. Additional drinks will be sold.