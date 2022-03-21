Bloody Mary Fest at Racine Zoo May 14

RACINE — A Blood Mary Fest for ages 21 and older will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 Main St.

Attendees will get to sample bloody marys from area competing businesses including Buddy's Sports Grill, Doundrins Distilling, Joey's Yardarm, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be announced. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio.