 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloody Mary Fest at Racine Zoo May 14

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — A Blood Mary Fest for ages 21 and older will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 Main St.

Attendees will get to sample bloody marys from area competing businesses including Buddy's Sports Grill, Doundrins Distilling, Joey's Yardarm, Marci's on Main, Pub on Wisconsin and Richards BBQ. At the end of the fest, the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be announced. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Music will be provided by the J. Ryan Trio.

Tickets cost $35 or $20 or a nondrinker. Go to racinezoo.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News