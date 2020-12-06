Blazers close training facility

The Portland Trail Blazers have closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days.
Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two.
Portland is scheduled to open its preseason slate at home Friday against Sacramento, a game that — for now — is set to be televised nationally on ESPN.
Blazers President Neil Olshey, in a statement distributed by the team, said the decision to close the facility was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The team has also completed contact tracing, Olshey said.
The Blazers did not say how long their facility would be closed. There was no immediate announcement about the team’s plan for practice Monday, or if any talks had taken place about postponing or canceling Friday’s preseason opener.
“It’s something you’ve got to deal with,” Miami Heat guard and National Basketball Players Association vice president Andre Iguodala said Sunday when told of the Blazers’ situation — the first facility shutdown in the league since teams began gathering last week. “Hope for the best but prepare for the worst and see what happens from there.”
The league told its teams on Saturday that clubs found to not be complying with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.
NBA teams began coronavirus testing to prepare for camp around Nov. 24, and the league said 48 players — almost 9% of all tested — were positive for COVID-19 in the first week of that program.
College football
Texas said all football team activities have been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.
The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.
Willie Tyler, a 2017 Racine Lutheran High School graduate, is a sophomore offensive tackle for the Longhorns. He elected to sit out this season because of concerns about the pandemic.
Texas is ranked No. 23 after its 69-31 win Saturday.
Soccer
Qatar is now planning for a “complete normal” World Cup in 2022 after the rapid progress in producing vaccines for the coronavirus, the tournament CEO told The Associated Press on Sunday ahead of the European qualifying draw.
Early in the pandemic that forced the cancelation of the European Championship and Olympics this year, Qatar was concerned about the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.
Across the world sports have resumed in front of limited or no crowds, but the vaccines have provided hope that crowds can return in large numbers next year.
Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout won a second straight tournament on the European Tour when he finished with a 69 for 18 under par overall and a convincing five-shot victory at the South African Open at Sun City, South Africa.
The 26-year-old South African became the first player since Justin Rose in 2017 to win European Tour events on consecutive weeks. Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in South Africa, last weekend and now has three career tour titles.
Bezuidenhout took a five-shot lead into the final round at Gary Player Country Club at the Sun City resort and maintained that advantage over Jamie Donaldson of Wales, who also closed with a 69. Dylan Frittelli of South Africa (71) was third on 11 under.
After starting with a run of pars, Bezuidenhout made bogey at No. 8. But he recovered with three straight birdies after the turn and had four birdies in all on the back nine to consolidate his lead.
“It’s any South African golfer’s dream to win his national open,” Bezuidenhout said. “It’s unreal.”
Auto racing
Sergio Perez waited 190 races to finally stand on the podium as a Formula One winner and end a 50-year wait of its own for Mexico.
Perez’s win at a chaotic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain was the first by a Mexican since Pedro Rodriguez won the Belgian GP in June 1970. He died one year later, at age 31, in a sports car race.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!