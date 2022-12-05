 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blankfest Wisconsin at McAuliffe's Pub Dec. 9-11

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
The Rock-A-Dials

RACINE — For the 16th year, Blankfest Wisconsin is back Dec. 9-11 at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, featuring a lineup of live music.

This annual event is held to help the homeless community. Admission is either $10 or a donation of a new blanket or other needed items such as jackets, hats, gloves, socks, super warmers, granola or protein bars, coffee, hot chocolate and bottled water.

Friday's music kicks off at  8 p.m. with The Bellends (formerly Whiskey of the Damned), Radiation and The Rock-A-Dials.

Saturday's lineup at 8 p.m. features music by Higgins, Grislier and Hey Muchacho.

Ian Gould will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Donations can also be dropped off at McAuliffe's Pub.

