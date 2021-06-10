Blake S Johnson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.
A Racine man has been charged for allegedly selling meth at the Travelodge at 3700 Northwestern Ave., the hotel that had been the troubled Riverside Inn until 2019.
"I asked God, 'Can I have that?' He said, 'You gotta want it.' And I wanted it for myself," said Omunique Monroe, owner of The Unique Experience, a new beauty salon at 212 Sixth St.
“We hope,” one of the homeowners said, "that if any other person is struggling in other neighborhoods or families with acceptance, we want to show them there is acceptance beyond their immediate circle."
The message from RCEDC's annual meeting from within the Foxconn globe: "Embrace disruption … Embrace the irrational, Embrace the crazy."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck.
CALEDONIA — Plans are in motion to add three new condominium buildings in Caledonia.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly stole multiple catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from two box trucks.
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
