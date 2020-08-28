Blake no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed; has retained Racine Attorney Patrick Cafferty

KENOSHA — Jacob Blake is no longer being restrained in his hospital bed after handcuffs were taken off, and deputies guarding him were removed from his room at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa Friday afternoon.
Just after noon Friday, Patrick Cafferty, a Racine attorney representing Blake in a criminal case, told a reporter: “As of 5 minutes ago, the cuffs have been removed from Mr. Blake and the deputies have left his room.”
Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot multiple times in the back Sunday by a Kenosha Police officer.
During a 1 p.m. press conference Friday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that Blake remains under arrest since there was a warrant out for him preceding Sunday’s shooting.
Members of Blake’s family said Thursday that Blake was handcuffed at the hospital. “This is an insult to injury,” Justin Blake, an uncle of Blake’s, told CNN. “He is paralyzed and can’t walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?”
When Gov. Tony Evers was in Kenosha on Thursday, he said he “couldn’t imagine” why handcuffing a paralyzed man “would be necessary.”
“I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him … in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine,” Evers continued.
Getting the cuffs off
According to Cafferty, deputies from Milwaukee County were stationed in Blake’s room and he was restrained because of the rules surrounding that July warrant. Cafferty is representing Blake on a domestic violence-related criminal charge filed in July regarding a May incident in which Blake allegedly entered an ex-girlfriend’s home and touched her without permission.
No charges of any kind have been filed against Blake for what happened Sunday.
Cafferty said he spoke with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley Friday morning and was able to arrange payment of $500 bond on the July charge.
When talking to reporters earlier in the week, Blake’s family said they have been limited in their ability to visit him.
“There had been two restrictions on access to him. One layer was the rules that the hospital ordinarily has in place for people in his condition. But the second layer had been the presence of the sheriff’s department. Now, the family is free to be with him as the hospital allows,” Cafferty said.
Attorneys
Cafferty has been the defense attorney in some of Racine’s most prominent court cases, including having defended former Racine Mayor Gary Becker, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010 for attempted sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
Blake’s family has also been working with nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who been part of some of the country’s most prominent court cases over the past decade, having worked with the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and George Floyd; and having represented people affected by the water crisis in Flint, Mich.
Bail being handled in Racine
For those arrested and jailed in Kenosha over the past week, their bails have had to be paid at, or their signature bonds have had to be signed at, at Racine court facilities due to the closure of facilities in Kenosha amid unrest, Racine County Clerk of Courts Samuel Christensen confirmed.
Court processes have been slow in the area over the past few days. Some people arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday for being out after curfew were still in jail Friday despite only facing violation offenses and not crimes, according to Kenosha County Jail records.
