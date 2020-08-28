Blake no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed; has retained Racine Attorney Patrick Cafferty

Getting the cuffs off

According to Cafferty, deputies from Milwaukee County were stationed in Blake’s room and he was restrained because of the rules surrounding that July warrant. Cafferty is representing Blake on a domestic violence-related criminal charge filed in July regarding a May incident in which Blake allegedly entered an ex-girlfriend’s home and touched her without permission.

No charges of any kind have been filed against Blake for what happened Sunday.

Cafferty said he spoke with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley Friday morning and was able to arrange payment of $500 bond on the July charge.

When talking to reporters earlier in the week, Blake’s family said they have been limited in their ability to visit him.

“There had been two restrictions on access to him. One layer was the rules that the hospital ordinarily has in place for people in his condition. But the second layer had been the presence of the sheriff’s department. Now, the family is free to be with him as the hospital allows,” Cafferty said.

Attorneys