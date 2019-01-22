CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in a shootout to send the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday night, ending New York's five-game winning streak.

Toews scored on a backhander and Kane beat Robin Lehner between the pads after nearly pulling to a stop. Chicago goalie Cam Ward stopped Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal to give the Blackhawks their second straight victory following a five-game slide.

Toews and Dylan Strome scored power-play goals in regulation for Chicago. Strome connected during a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:05 of the second period to end the Islanders' shutout streak at 158 minutes, 58 seconds.

Valtteri Filppula and Barzal scored in regulation as the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders lost for just the third time in 15 games.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments