CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in a shootout to send the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday night, ending New York's five-game winning streak.
Toews scored on a backhander and Kane beat Robin Lehner between the pads after nearly pulling to a stop. Chicago goalie Cam Ward stopped Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal to give the Blackhawks their second straight victory following a five-game slide.
Toews and Dylan Strome scored power-play goals in regulation for Chicago. Strome connected during a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:05 of the second period to end the Islanders' shutout streak at 158 minutes, 58 seconds.
Valtteri Filppula and Barzal scored in regulation as the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders lost for just the third time in 15 games.
