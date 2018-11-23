Chicago;1;1;0;—;2
Tampa Bay;4;0;0;—;4
First Period—1, Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 8 (Kucherov, Cernak), 0:29. 2, Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 9 (Kucherov, Point), 7:15. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 15 (Cernak, Kucherov), 10:05. 4, Chicago, Anisimov 3 (DeBrincat, Schmaltz), 11:10. 5, Tampa Bay, Callahan 3 (McDonagh), 14:52. Penalties—Keith, CHI, (slashing), 18:37.
Second Period—6, Chicago, Toews 11 (Keith), 18:49. Penalties—Chicago bench, served by Kahun (too many men on the ice), 3:39; Rutta, CHI, (slashing), 6:40.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Tampa Bay bench, served by Erne (too many men on the ice), 8:16; Stamkos, TB, (tripping), 10:07.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 11-7-14—32. Tampa Bay 19-6-4—29.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Crawford 5-8-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 7-3-0 (32-30).
A—19,092 (19,092). T—2:20.
