Predators 5, Blackhawks 2

Chicago;1;1;0;—;2

Nashville;4;0;1;—;5

First Period—1, Nashville, Fiala 4 (Irwin, Johansen), 2:11. 2, Nashville, Tolvanen 1 (Smith), 3:32. 3, Nashville, Johansen 5 (Fiala, Hamhuis), 4:11. 4, Chicago, Saad 8 (Seabrook), 12:20 (sh). 5, Nashville, Smith 7 (Ekholm, Tolvanen), 13:35 (pp). Penalties—Keith, CHI, served by Strome, (roughing), 7:18; Irwin, NSH, Major (fighting), 7:18; Keith, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:18; DeBrincat, CHI, Major (fighting), 7:18; Irwin, NSH, (roughing), 7:18; Keith, CHI, served by Strome, Major (fighting), 7:18; Keith, CHI, (instigator), 7:18; Keith, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:18; Martinsen, CHI, (high sticking), 8:48.

Second Period—6, Chicago, Anisimov 5 (Manning, Kane), 13:16. Penalties—None.

Third Period—7, Nashville, Watson 5, 17:06. Penalties—Watson, NSH, (slashing), 2:37.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 5-11-5—21. Nashville 13-10-7—30.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Ward 4-3-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 11-4-1 (21-19).

A—17,548 (17,113). T—2:25.

Referees—Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Brian Mach, Tony Sericolo.

