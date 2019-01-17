Rangers 4, Blackhawks 3

Chicago;1;0;2;—;3

N.Y. Rangers;2;1;1;—;4

First Period—1, Chicago, Saad 14 (Anisimov, Seabrook), 5:41 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 8, 13:20. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 8 (Staal, Kreider), 17:38. Penalties—McLeod, NYR, (high sticking), 3:49.

Second Period—4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 22, 13:09. Penalties—Fast, NYR, (hooking), 2:17.

Third Period—5, Chicago, DeBrincat 24 (Kane, Gustafsson), 1:40 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 15, 19:42. 7, Chicago, Kahun 8 (Caggiula, Kampf), 19:58. Penalties—Fast, NYR, (tripping), 0:19; Kunitz, CHI, (tripping), 12:46.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 12-9-6—27. N.Y. Rangers 9-13-11—33.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 3-2-3 (32 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 14-12-7 (27-24).

A—17,434 (18,006). T—2:32.

